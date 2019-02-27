Salman Khan Looks Totally Cool At The Airport; Daisy Shah’s Military Airport Look

Salman Khan Looked Totally Cool At The Airport

Salman Khan was spotted at the airport today by the paparazzi. He looked really cool in a black t-shirt teamed with ripped denims, and a navy blue zip up jacket worn over it. He also sported a cool pair of sunglasses. Salman will next be seen on the big screen in Bharat, starring Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, with Varun Dhawan making a cameo appearance. Salman is also launching two newbies, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl in his new production, Notebook, which is set to release on 29th March.

Daisy Shah Sported A Military Look To The Airport

Daisy Shah was also spotted at the airport on Wednesday afternoon. Daisy sported a military look at the airport, wearing a camouflage button down shirt with black denims, and black ankle boots. She carried with her a black jacket and wore a snazzy pair of sunglasses. Daisy was last seen in the film Race 3, starring a star cast of Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others.

Sonu Nigam Snapped With His Family At Airport

Sonu Nigam was snapped at the airport with his wife Madhurima Nigam, and mother Shobha Nigam. Sonu Nigam looked cool in a grey t-shirt over which he wore a beige button down jacket, and teamed it with green pants. His wife looked pretty in a blue checkered kurta suit whereas his mother looked elegant in a pink and white Salwar suit.

Taimur Snapped At Playschool

Little nawab Taimur Ali Khan was spotted by the paparazzi when he was going to his play school today. He looked too cute in a red t-shirt, and camouflage pants. He sported a pair of red sneakers and carried a children's story book with him.