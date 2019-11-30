    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit & Others Dazzle At Sooraj Barjatya's Son's Wedding Reception!

      Renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son Devansh got hitched to Nandini on November 22, this year. Yesterday, various big names from the film industry gathered under a roof to wish the newlyweds at their wedding reception at JW Mariott in Mumbai.

      It was a grand affair as stars like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Raveena Tandon and many others attended the wedding reception. Check out some of the pictures here.

      Abhishek Bachchan

      Abhishek Bachchan

      Bachchan Jr. was one of the most ones to arrive and he looked every bit dapper in a black bandgala suit.

      Salman Khan

      Salman Khan

      Clad in a black suit, Bollywood's 'Prem' Salman Khan too dropped in to wish Devansh and his bride.

      Madhuri Dixit

      Madhuri Dixit

      The 'dhak-dhak' girl arrived with her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene and we must say, Madhuri looked stunning in a saree and killed it with her 'million-dollar' smile.

      Shahid Kapoor

      Shahid Kapoor

      The 'Kabir Singh' star was all smiles as he posed in his black t-shirt paired with gold shimmery coat and trousers.

      Amrita Rao

      Amrita Rao

      'Vivaah' actress Amrita Rao looked drop-dead gorgeous in an ivory-white ensemble.

      Rekha

      Rekha

      As always, the diva looked radiant in a golden sari and the paps couldn't get enough of her.

      Hema Malini

      Hema Malini

      The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema painted a stunning picture in a pink sari as she posed for the shutterbug.

      Mohnish And Pranutan Bahl

      Mohnish And Pranutan Bahl

      Mohnish Bahl who has starred in many films of Sooraj Barjatya, attended the wedding reception with his family. He is seen here posing with his wife Ekta and daughters Pranutan and Krishaa.

