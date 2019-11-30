Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit & Others Dazzle At Sooraj Barjatya's Son's Wedding Reception!

Abhishek Bachchan

Bachchan Jr. was one of the most ones to arrive and he looked every bit dapper in a black bandgala suit.

Salman Khan

Clad in a black suit, Bollywood's 'Prem' Salman Khan too dropped in to wish Devansh and his bride.

Madhuri Dixit

The 'dhak-dhak' girl arrived with her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene and we must say, Madhuri looked stunning in a saree and killed it with her 'million-dollar' smile.

Shahid Kapoor

The 'Kabir Singh' star was all smiles as he posed in his black t-shirt paired with gold shimmery coat and trousers.

Amrita Rao

'Vivaah' actress Amrita Rao looked drop-dead gorgeous in an ivory-white ensemble.

Rekha

As always, the diva looked radiant in a golden sari and the paps couldn't get enough of her.

Hema Malini

The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema painted a stunning picture in a pink sari as she posed for the shutterbug.

Mohnish And Pranutan Bahl

Mohnish Bahl who has starred in many films of Sooraj Barjatya, attended the wedding reception with his family. He is seen here posing with his wife Ekta and daughters Pranutan and Krishaa.