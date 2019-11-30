Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit & Others Dazzle At Sooraj Barjatya's Son's Wedding Reception!
Renowned filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son Devansh got hitched to Nandini on November 22, this year. Yesterday, various big names from the film industry gathered under a roof to wish the newlyweds at their wedding reception at JW Mariott in Mumbai.
It was a grand affair as stars like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Raveena Tandon and many others attended the wedding reception. Check out some of the pictures here.
Abhishek Bachchan
Bachchan Jr. was one of the most ones to arrive and he looked every bit dapper in a black bandgala suit.
Salman Khan
Clad in a black suit, Bollywood's 'Prem' Salman Khan too dropped in to wish Devansh and his bride.
Madhuri Dixit
The 'dhak-dhak' girl arrived with her hubby Dr. Sriram Nene and we must say, Madhuri looked stunning in a saree and killed it with her 'million-dollar' smile.
Shahid Kapoor
The 'Kabir Singh' star was all smiles as he posed in his black t-shirt paired with gold shimmery coat and trousers.
Amrita Rao
'Vivaah' actress Amrita Rao looked drop-dead gorgeous in an ivory-white ensemble.
Rekha
As always, the diva looked radiant in a golden sari and the paps couldn't get enough of her.
Hema Malini
The 'Dream Girl' of Indian cinema painted a stunning picture in a pink sari as she posed for the shutterbug.
Mohnish And Pranutan Bahl
Mohnish Bahl who has starred in many films of Sooraj Barjatya, attended the wedding reception with his family. He is seen here posing with his wife Ekta and daughters Pranutan and Krishaa.
If Hum Aapke Hain Koun Remake Is Made, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt Are The Best Choice: Madhuri Dixit
Salman Khan's 'Fam-Jam' Pictures Are Giving Us Major 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' Vibes!