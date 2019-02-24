English
    Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhaskar Attend Rajkumar Barjatya’s Prayer Service

    Bollywood producer Rajkumar Barjatya's demise is being mourned by the Hindi film industry. On Thursday, February 21st, 2019, Rajkumar Barjatya, father of director Sooraj Barjatya, passed away. The producer had worked on numerous films, most popularly Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and so on. A prayer meet was held in memory of Rajkumar Barjatya on Saturday evening which was attended by many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Rao, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhaskar, Tabu, Akshay Oberoi, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Randhir Kapoor and others.

    Salman Khan Arrives For Rajkumar Barjatya's Prayer Service

    Salman Khan arrived for producer's Rajkumar Barjatya's prayer meet on Saturday afternoon. Yesterday, at the trailer launch of his next production, Notebook, Salman recalled how Rajkumar had convinced Mohnish Bahl's mother, veteran actress Nutan to agree to Mohnish playing a negative role in Maine Pyar Kiya.

    Salman and Sooraj Barjatya Snapped

    Salman Khan and Rajkumar Barjatya's son, director Sooraj Barjatya were clicked by photographers at the prayer meet.

    Madhuri Dixit Attended The Prayer Service

    Madhuri Dixit was also present at Rajkumar Barjatya's prayer meet on Saturday. Madhuri had earlier posted a very touching note remembering the producer. She tweeted, "A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatya ji. Thank you, for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss." (sic)

    Swara Bhaskar At The Prayer Service Of Rajkumar Barjatya

    Swara Bhaskar too attended the prayer service for Rajkumar Barjatya. She had acted in Prem Rathan Dhan Payo produced by Barjatya. She too had tweeted on Thursday saying, "RIP Raj Kumar Barjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls and most wonderful people I've ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to Rajshri family. A loss for us all." (sic)

    Tabu Also Arrived

    Tabu attended the prayer service held in memory of producer Rajkumar Barjatya on Saturday.

    Siddharth Roy Kapur Arrives To Pay His Last Respects

    Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur was also present at the prayer service of Rajkumar Barjatya.

    Neil Nitin Mukesh At Rajkumar Barjatya's Memorial Service

    Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh arriving for Rajkumar Barjatya's prayer service on Saturday.

    Akshay Oberoi Was Also Present

    Akshay Oberoi was present at producer Rajkumar Barjatya's prayer service on Saturday.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 1:32 [IST]
