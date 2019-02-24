Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Swara Bhaskar Attend Rajkumar Barjatya’s Prayer Service

Salman Khan Arrives For Rajkumar Barjatya's Prayer Service

Salman Khan arrived for producer's Rajkumar Barjatya's prayer meet on Saturday afternoon. Yesterday, at the trailer launch of his next production, Notebook, Salman recalled how Rajkumar had convinced Mohnish Bahl's mother, veteran actress Nutan to agree to Mohnish playing a negative role in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Madhuri Dixit was also present at Rajkumar Barjatya's prayer meet on Saturday. Madhuri had earlier posted a very touching note remembering the producer. She tweeted, "A warm soul and a person I'd always look up to. Deeply saddened by the demise of Raj Kumar Barjatya ji. Thank you, for inspiring and guiding me through my journey. Condolences to Sooraj Barjatya and family. Hope you'll find the strength to grieve this loss." (sic)

Swara Bhaskar too attended the prayer service for Rajkumar Barjatya. She had acted in Prem Rathan Dhan Payo produced by Barjatya. She too had tweeted on Thursday saying, "RIP Raj Kumar Barjatya sir. You were the kindest, sweetest, most generous souls and most wonderful people I've ever met. I will never forget interactions I was blessed to have with you and your enthusiastic encouragement of a young actor. Deep condolences to Rajshri family. A loss for us all." (sic)

