Salman Khan Maintains A Dignified Silence Despite The Shelving Of 'Inshallah'

Salman Khan is one actor who is well known for his generous nature both in and outside the film fraternity. The actor had recently topped the headlines for unfortunately the wrong reasons where he was being accused of being the reason behind the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Inshallah' to go off the block.

Amidst all the rumours and all the noise created by practically bad-mouthing the actor, Salman Khan has remained silent and has neither answered back nor ill spoken about anyone related to the film.

Keeping up with his Eid tradition the actor has promised his fans that the tradition will be continued and he will definitely come on the silver screen to celebrate the joyous festival with them.

This entire episode just shows how graceful the actor is as with the amount of fan following that he has he could have easily spoken up against the makers knowing very well that he has a bunch of people to back him up but yet he chose to respect the situation and kept his calm.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the commercial franchise Dabangg 3 which is all set to hit the theatres on the 20th of December, 2019.

