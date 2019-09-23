English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan Maintains A Dignified Silence Despite The Shelving Of 'Inshallah'

    By
    |

    Salman Khan is one actor who is well known for his generous nature both in and outside the film fraternity. The actor had recently topped the headlines for unfortunately the wrong reasons where he was being accused of being the reason behind the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Inshallah' to go off the block.

    Salman Maintains Silence Despite Inshallah’s Shelving

    Amidst all the rumours and all the noise created by practically bad-mouthing the actor, Salman Khan has remained silent and has neither answered back nor ill spoken about anyone related to the film.

    Keeping up with his Eid tradition the actor has promised his fans that the tradition will be continued and he will definitely come on the silver screen to celebrate the joyous festival with them.

    This entire episode just shows how graceful the actor is as with the amount of fan following that he has he could have easily spoken up against the makers knowing very well that he has a bunch of people to back him up but yet he chose to respect the situation and kept his calm.

    On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the commercial franchise Dabangg 3 which is all set to hit the theatres on the 20th of December, 2019.

    MOST READ: Sonam Kapoor Opens Up On Suffering From Skin & Body Insecurities When She Was Younger

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Story first published: Monday, September 23, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue