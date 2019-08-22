English
    Salman Khan Miffed With Dabangg 3 Leaks, Imposes 'No Cellphones' Rule On Sets

    After getting tired of seeing the online leaks, Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan wants to scale up security measures on the sets of the movie. In the past few days, stills of the movie shoot, including the filming of a dance sequence in Jaipur were leaked online. Annoyed after seeing the pictures, Bhai wants cellphones to be banned on the sets. Salman Khan has also asked that the number of security staff be increased on the sets, say reports.

    According to Mid-Day, a meeting was chaired between Salman Khan, the movie's crew and the marketing team. During the meeting, Salman 'expressed his displeasure' and asked his team to strictly follow security norms in order to keep any picture from going online. Accordingly, cellphones have been banned on the sets.

    Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks, one in the present day and the other, tracing the younger days of Salman's character Chulbul Pandey. It was a big blow for Salman Khan when his young avatar from the film made its way into the public domain, cites a report.

    It is to be noted that Salman told the crew not to bring any cellphones inside the set. However, this is not the first time Salman had placed such an instruction. He also imposed it on the sets of Bharat.

    Reports also suggest that Salman suspects an insider hand in the pictures getting leaked and has also made plans to find out who it is and take them to task.

    While there might not be pictures anymore, the main lead Salman and Sonakshi have been making their fans happy with little treats on their social media, by sharing pictures there. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will hit screens on December 20, 2019.

    Read more about: salman khan dabangg 3
