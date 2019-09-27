English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan On Completing A Decade As Bigg Boss Host: It Has Been A Good Journey

    By
    |

    Actor Salman Khan, who will be hosting the next season (13) of Hindi Bigg Boss, opened up on his experience of hosting the show for a decade in a recent interview.

    Salman Khan On Completing A Decade As Bigg Boss Host: It Has Been A Good Journey

    In an interview to First Post, the actor was asked if the show changed him as a person, to which he said he was putting his qualities into the show. He said, "Change me as a person? No, instead I am putting my qualities into Bigg Boss."

    When he was asked about arriving on a metro to the sets of Bigg Boss, he stated that it was his first experience, travelling by metro and added that he liked it as it had closed doors and will keep people safe from falling. "It is for the first time that I travelled on a metro and I really liked it. It's air-conditioned, there are closed doors which is very important for safety, and now, I wish that we have air-conditioners and closed doors in local trains as well. If we don't wear seat belts in car, we are fined so for safety, shouldn't they have these closed doors in local trains also?" he said. (sic)

    When he was asked about his experience of hosting the show for 10 seasons, he said that it has been a good journey. "Frankly, every year I feel like dipping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens," he said.

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan bigg boss season 10
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos

    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue