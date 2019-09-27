Salman Khan On Completing A Decade As Bigg Boss Host: It Has Been A Good Journey

Actor Salman Khan, who will be hosting the next season (13) of Hindi Bigg Boss, opened up on his experience of hosting the show for a decade in a recent interview.

In an interview to First Post, the actor was asked if the show changed him as a person, to which he said he was putting his qualities into the show. He said, "Change me as a person? No, instead I am putting my qualities into Bigg Boss."

When he was asked about arriving on a metro to the sets of Bigg Boss, he stated that it was his first experience, travelling by metro and added that he liked it as it had closed doors and will keep people safe from falling. "It is for the first time that I travelled on a metro and I really liked it. It's air-conditioned, there are closed doors which is very important for safety, and now, I wish that we have air-conditioners and closed doors in local trains as well. If we don't wear seat belts in car, we are fined so for safety, shouldn't they have these closed doors in local trains also?" he said. (sic)

When he was asked about his experience of hosting the show for 10 seasons, he said that it has been a good journey. "Frankly, every year I feel like dipping out. Each year, I feel this is enough now but it has been a damn good journey, except for one or two contestants, who spoil everything. It is like you prepare kheer and someone sprinkles salt into it. They just mess things up, and more than that, they mess up their life which is the sad part of it. But it amazes me that I complete a decade on the show. So far, every time I think it is pushing too much and again, the next year happens," he said.