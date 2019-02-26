Salman Khan On India's Surgical Strike 2.0 On Pakistan's Terror Camp: 'Indian Air Force, Jai Ho!'

Salman Khan praises Indian Air Force for Balakot Surgical Strike; Check Out | FilmiBeat

This morning, the nation woke up to the news of 12 Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossing the LoC and destroying terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. Reportedly, the Indian air force dropped around 1,000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps.

As soon as the news broke out, several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani and others took to Twitter to laud the Indian air force for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

Salman Khan who is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat took to Twitter to salute the Indian Air force and wrote, " Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force... Jai ho !!!".

ALSO READ: Surgical Strike 2.0: Akshay Kumar & Others Laud Indian Air Force For Avenging Pulwama Terror Attack

Many other B-town celebs too took to their Twitter pages to praise the Indian Air Force. Varun Dhawan wrote, "जय हिंद ... जय हिंद की सेना !! 🇮🇳 Respect @IAF_MCC."

SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Salute to the #IndianAirForce 🙏🏻. JAI HIND. #IndiaStrikesBack."

Emraan Hashmi wrote, "Fight fire with fire 🔥 !! Respect @IAF_MCC. Much needed #SurgicalStrikes2."

Milap Zaveri tweeted, "India will no longer take things lying down. India will attack FLYING down!!! Proud of the IAF! JaiHind! 🔥💪👏👏👏❤️."

Dia Mirza also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Grateful all 12 of our soldiers returned home safely. Salute @IAF_MCC 🇮🇳 #JaiHind."

Celina Jaitly also tweeted, "Yaad Rahe.. naam, namak aur nishaan !!! Saluting our #indianairforce @IAF_MCC our leader and supreme commander @narendramodi @PMOIndia Jai Hind #SurgicalStrike2 #endterrorism."

Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Saluting our #IndianAirForce for carrying out this strike against terror elements that pose a threat to our country and humanity. Jai hind!🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack."

"Very proud of the #IndianAirForce. We salute our brave pilots ! जय हिन्द ! जय भारत ! #Respect," tweeted Siddharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, hours after the strike while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi said, "Today I assure the countrymen, India is in safe hands."

ALSO READ: Uri Actor Mohit Raina Reacts To Surgical Strike 2.0: 'India Won't Be Silent Anymore'