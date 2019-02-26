English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan On India's Surgical Strike 2.0 On Pakistan's Terror Camp: 'Indian Air Force, Jai Ho!'

    By
    |

    This morning, the nation woke up to the news of 12 Indian Force Mirage-2000 jets crossing the LoC and destroying terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. Reportedly, the Indian air force dropped around 1,000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps.

    As soon as the news broke out, several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani and others took to Twitter to laud the Indian air force for giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

    salman

    Salman Khan who is currently busy shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat took to Twitter to salute the Indian Air force and wrote, " Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force... Jai ho !!!".

    ALSO READ: Surgical Strike 2.0: Akshay Kumar & Others Laud Indian Air Force For Avenging Pulwama Terror Attack

    Many other B-town celebs too took to their Twitter pages to praise the Indian Air Force. Varun Dhawan wrote, "जय हिंद ... जय हिंद की सेना !! 🇮🇳 Respect @IAF_MCC."

    SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Salute to the #IndianAirForce 🙏🏻. JAI HIND. #IndiaStrikesBack."

    Emraan Hashmi wrote, "Fight fire with fire 🔥 !! Respect @IAF_MCC. Much needed #SurgicalStrikes2."

    Milap Zaveri tweeted, "India will no longer take things lying down. India will attack FLYING down!!! Proud of the IAF! JaiHind! 🔥💪👏👏👏❤️."

    Dia Mirza also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Grateful all 12 of our soldiers returned home safely. Salute @IAF_MCC 🇮🇳 #JaiHind."

    Celina Jaitly also tweeted, "Yaad Rahe.. naam, namak aur nishaan !!! Saluting our #indianairforce @IAF_MCC our leader and supreme commander @narendramodi @PMOIndia Jai Hind #SurgicalStrike2 #endterrorism."

    Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Saluting our #IndianAirForce for carrying out this strike against terror elements that pose a threat to our country and humanity. Jai hind!🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack."

    "Very proud of the #IndianAirForce. We salute our brave pilots ! जय हिन्द ! जय भारत ! #Respect," tweeted Siddharth Malhotra.

    Meanwhile, hours after the strike while addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi said, "Today I assure the countrymen, India is in safe hands."

    ALSO READ: Uri Actor Mohit Raina Reacts To Surgical Strike 2.0: 'India Won't Be Silent Anymore'

    Read more about: salman khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue