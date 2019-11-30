Salman Khan On Murder Of Hyderabad Based Veterinarian: ‘Let Beti Bachao Not Be Just A Campaign’

The brutal rape and murder of a Hyderabad based veterinarian, Priyanka Reddy, has left the nation shocked. Many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, and others had taken to their social media to condemn the attack and call for strict action against the perpetrators.

Salman Khan too expressed his agony over the incident on Twitter, and emphasized on the need to be stirred into action to bring about change in the treatment of women.

Salman tweeted, "#JusticeForPriyankaReddy These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like nirbhaya n Priyanka Reddy should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman..." (sic).

He continued, "..n their family go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka's soul rest in peace #JusticeForPriyankaReddy" (sic).

The burnt body of Priyanka was found late last night in the outskirts of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted before being murdered, and have arrested four people accused of the crime.

Anushka Sharma tweeted, "Pain..Anguish..Anger..Frustration..Disbelief.. this is absolutely horrific and should be given the severest of punishments. My thoughts and prayers are with Priyanka's family. Justice should be served swiftly." (sic)

Farhan Akhtar expressed condolences to the victim and her family. "What those men did to #Priyanka_Reddy is another dark reminder of how unsafe we've allowed our society to become by not delivering swift and telling justice in these cases..! Heart goes out to her family in their hours of unimaginable grief." (sic)

