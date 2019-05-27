Salman Khan On Priyanka Quitting Bharat: She Did What She Wanted & Katrina Got What She Deserved!

Everyone Thought Bharat Was Katrina's Film But Priyanka Was Very Keen To Do The Film

An IANS report quoted Salman as saying, "No, not a wrong cast. But initially, Priyanka was very keen to do this film. Ali (director Ali Abbas Zafar) and we all thought it was Katrina Kaif's film. But Katrina and I did Tiger Zinda Hai just before that and Ali said that we need a girl who is ‘Hindustani'."

Salman Calls Priyanka Chopra's Last Minute Exit As 'Embarrassing'

"I tried telling him, ‘Why can't she (Katrina) pull off this role? She has been living in India for the last 20 years.' But then Ali said, ‘Priyanka ka phone aaya tha (we got a call from Priyanka)' and it is also true that Priyanka and my sister Arpita Khan are good friends. "After all this, the ‘Nick story' happened, the embarrassing thing happened and she chose to get married."

'Priyanka Thought I Would Get Upset With Her & Never Walk With Her'

Salman further added, "Look, she did the right thing. She did what she wanted, and Katrina got what she deserved. She (Priyanka) informed us five days before the schedule was supposed to start... she must have thought that in this way I would get upset with her and will never work with her."

Salman Was Ready To Adjust The Shooting Schedule Dates For Priyanka

"She spoke to me saying, ‘Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, ‘Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film."

Ouch!

While Salman believes Priyanka is a hard-working actress, who efficiently maintains her career in Bollywood as well as in the American entertainment industry, the actor said it takes guts to leave one of the biggest films of her career to get married.