SHE IS A BIG STAR! Salman Khan Opens Up About Why He Is Yet To Work With Deepika Padukone

This Sounds Strange, Doesn't It?

While speaking with the leading daily, Salman revealed not one filmmaker has approached him for a film with Deepika Padukone.

Salman Calls Deepika A 'Big Star'

He further went on to say, "Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing." He also mentioned that that he will see if something worthwhile comes with Deepika."

This Is What Deepika Had Said When Asked If She Had Turned Down Films Opposite Salman

In one of her earlier interviews, she had said, ""Who am I to refuse anyone? I don't have the power or the position to do so. I have never said I don't want to work with Salman Khan. In fact, I want to work with him. But I think each film is as per destiny."

She had also added, "If it is meant to happen, it will happen no matter how hard you work on your dates. It will happen only if it has to."

Salman's Film With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced Inshallah with Salman Khan, speculations were rife that Deepika might play his leading lady. However recently, the makers put all those rumours to rest by officially announcing Alia Bhatt as the female lead.