Salman Khan Pokes Fun At Ranveer Singh’s Outfit At IIFA 2019!

Salman Khan is well-known for his witty acts. The actor doesn't believe in leading life seriously. Yesterday (September 18, 2019), when the Superstar and Ranveer Singh shared the stage at IIFA awards, Salman made sure to poke fun at the latter's outfit and his hilarious dig at Ranveer, left the crowd in splits.

It all happened when Ranveer, the brand ambassador of the car brand came on the stage to unveil the new car. Salman, who was already present at the stage, decided to wipe his face with Ranveer Singh's red cape and asked him whether it was Deepika Padukone's outfit that he was wearing.

The crowd couldn't hold their laughter and burst out laughing. Salman didn't stop there and asked Ranveer once again whether it really was Deepika's outfit. To which, Ranveer said smilingly, "Yes sir, we recycle." Audiences loved the camaraderie of Ranveer and Salman as it was all in a good spirit.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh was honoured with the 'Best Actor' award for his marvellous performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. Alia, on the other hand, was honoured with the 'Best Actress' award for Raazi.

Coming back to Salman Khan, the actor is currently gearing up for Dabangg 3. Recently, the teaser of the film was dropped online and left the netizens all enthralled. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019 and it also casts Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in the key roles. The film is directed by Prabhudeva and marks the début of Mahesh Manjhrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjhrekar.