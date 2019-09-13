English
    Salman Khan-Prabhu Deva's Veteran Remake Gets A Title; Has A 'Wanted' Connection!

    Sometime back, there were reports about Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva teaming up for the remake of a Korean film, 'Veteran'. The film revolves around a detective who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate in the country.

    Now if the latest buzz is to be believed, the film has finally get a title. Want to know more about it? Then, scroll down to read.

    A Masala Name For The Salman Khan Starrer

    A Masala Name For The Salman Khan Starrer

    A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "They have locked a name for the masala actioner now. Atul Agnihotri has the rights to the Korean hit Veteran and this film will be a remake of that thriller."

    It Has A 'Wanted' Connection

    It Has A 'Wanted' Connection

    The source further added, "Salman will yet again play a top cop or a sleuth. They are planning to call it Radhe, which is incidentally the name of his character in Wanted as well. But this isn't Wanted 2."

    The Film To Be An Eid 2020 Release?

    The Film To Be An Eid 2020 Release?

    According to the portal, the same source had revealed, "They discussed the idea with Prabhu and it also makes sense since he will work with the filmmaker back-to-back. They are currently finishing D3 following which Salman and Prabhu will kickstart the Veteran remake. Atul is extremely happy with this development and Salman os definitely releasing this film on Eid 2020."

    What's On The Platter For Salman?

    What's On The Platter For Salman?

    The superstar is currently busy shooting for Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' where he is pitted opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep. Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2'.

    Salman Khan Works Out Like An Animal: Dabangg 3 Villain Sudeep

