Salman Khan-Prabhu Deva's Veteran Remake Gets A Title; Has A 'Wanted' Connection!

A Masala Name For The Salman Khan Starrer

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "They have locked a name for the masala actioner now. Atul Agnihotri has the rights to the Korean hit Veteran and this film will be a remake of that thriller."

It Has A 'Wanted' Connection

The source further added, "Salman will yet again play a top cop or a sleuth. They are planning to call it Radhe, which is incidentally the name of his character in Wanted as well. But this isn't Wanted 2."

The Film To Be An Eid 2020 Release?

According to the portal, the same source had revealed, "They discussed the idea with Prabhu and it also makes sense since he will work with the filmmaker back-to-back. They are currently finishing D3 following which Salman and Prabhu will kickstart the Veteran remake. Atul is extremely happy with this development and Salman os definitely releasing this film on Eid 2020."

What's On The Platter For Salman?

The superstar is currently busy shooting for Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' where he is pitted opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep. Salman will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2'.