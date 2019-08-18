English
    Amidst Cold War, Salman Khan’s Tweet On Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Surprises Fans!

    Do we need to repeat what went wrong between Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra? We all saw how Salman took several digs at Priyanka for walking out of his film, Bharat, which eventually went to Katrina Kaif. While promoting Bharat, Salman Khan made it very obvious that he was quite disappointed when Priyanka chose her wedding with Nick Jonas over a film with him.

    Post his several digs, Priyanka Chopra also gave it back to him indirectly and had said, "Everyone questions my judgement - why not this tent-pole, pot-boiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." She further added that she believed in Shonali and her vision.

    Well, one didn't need much time to guess the name of the movie, which Priyanka was touting it as a 'pot-boiler'.

    Cut to present - One must have lost the hope of seeing Salman and Priyanka together again post their cold war. But we all know Salman Khan is a package of surprises! Today, the actor was caught reminiscing his fond moments with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone and he also shared a throwback picture from his IIFA gallery on his Twitter page.

    Salman captioned the picture as saying, "Yaad hai hum sab ka IIFA 2017 performance in Madrid? Fond memories . . #MyIIFAMoment #iifa20 #IIFAhomecoming."

    For the unversed, unlike all the previous years, this time, IIFA will be held in Mumbai. "Wizcraft had set themselves the mission of putting Indian Cinema on a global platform by celebrating and recognizing the talent within our film industry with this annual global ceremony and we are delighted to celebrate the homecoming edition in Mumbai the birthplace of Indian cinema," Andre Timmins, the co-founder-director- Wizcraft International, the organizing company, said in the statement.

    The award gala is expected to be held in September. However, the exact dates are yet to be announced.

    Sunday, August 18, 2019, 20:11 [IST]
