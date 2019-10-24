Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, A Sequel To Wanted/Tere Naam? The Superstar Opens Up
Salman Khan finally put all speculations to rest when he recently announced his next film, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which will release after 'Dabangg 3'. The superstar also gave a sneak-peek into the film by dropping a one-minute motion poster with its first half featuring him as cop Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg 3, while the second half begins with music of 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' and features a montage of his photos that show him posing with a gun in his hand.
Reportedly, Salman plays a 'half good fully mad' in 'Radhe'. There were reports of the film being connected to either 'Wanted' or 'Tere Naam'. Recently at the trailer launch of 'Dabangg 3', the superstar finally reacted to these reports.
Radhe Is Not A Reboot Of Tere Naam Or Wanted
Salman Khan confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is not a reboot of 'Wanted' or 'Tere Naam'. Instead, it's a fresh story.
The Superstar Finally Reacted To The Speculations
The actor revealed, "The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and later we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai. Had we announced Radhe on its own, then it would have gone like 'Radhe... Radhe'. We announced it in a way that Dabangg comes first then it ends with Radhe." (sic)
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Will Be Helmed By Prabhu Deva
Speaking about the film, the director had earlier revealed, "It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast."
Coming Back To Dabangg 3
The makers released the official trailer of the film yesterday and it received a thumbs up from the audience. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, the much-awaited movie will hit the big screens on December 20, 2019, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
