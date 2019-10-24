Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai A Sequel Of Wanted Or Tere Naam? Superstar Opens Up

Radhe Is Not A Reboot Of Tere Naam Or Wanted

Salman Khan confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is not a reboot of 'Wanted' or 'Tere Naam'. Instead, it's a fresh story.

The Superstar Finally Reacted To The Speculations

The actor revealed, "The name Radhe was actually in Tere Naam and later we used it in Wanted. But this is a completely different film. It has got nothing to do with Wanted. If we go in that format, toh yeh Wanted ka baap hai. Had we announced Radhe on its own, then it would have gone like 'Radhe... Radhe'. We announced it in a way that Dabangg comes first then it ends with Radhe."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Will Be Helmed By Prabhu Deva

Speaking about the film, the director had earlier revealed, "It has to be a completely different character. Otherwise, the audience will say we are repeating. We are working on it. The target is Eid and we will make it on time. I work fast."

Coming Back To Dabangg 3

The makers released the official trailer of the film yesterday and it received a thumbs up from the audience. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep, the much-awaited movie will hit the big screens on December 20, 2019 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.