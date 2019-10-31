Salman Khan's Reaction To Shah Rukh Khan's Heroic Act At A Diwali Bash Is Winning Hearts!

Yesterday, we shared with you folks about how Shah Rukh Khan reportedly saved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand from a fire at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party at his Jalsa residence. While rescuing the lady, King Khan even suffered a few minor burns.

As soon as this news spread like wildfire on the internet, fans couldn't stop praising SRK's real-life heroic act. Even Salman Khan took to his Instagram page to share an appreciation post for his 'Karan Arjun' co-star.

The 'Bharat' actor posted a clip from Happy New Year song 'Manwa Lage' in which the latter's shirt is seen getting caught on fire. Salman added his voiceover to it, which said, "Hero woh hota hai jo aagme kudke, bujhake, bachata hai." This is a tweaked version from his dialogue in Sultan, which said, "Sab yeh sochte hai ki hero woh hota hai joh jeetta hai... mera yeh manana hai ki hero woh hai joh haarta hai... kyun ki wohi jaanta hai jeetne ki asli value."

Check out his Instagram post here.

View this post on Instagram @iamsrk A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on Oct 30, 2019 at 8:29am PDT

Meanwhile, the netizens couldn't stop going all hearts over Salman's post and flooded his Instagram feed with comments like 'awesome', 'gazab' and 'cool'. A user wrote, "Aree Dil Jeet liya 😍😍😍😍." "Karan Arjun 💯❤️," read another comment.

For those who ain't aware, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's manager Archana Sadanand's lehenga reportedly caught fire from a diya when she was with her daughter in the courtyard. A Mid-day report stated that Shah Rukh Khan was the first person who jumped to rescue Archana and doused the flames with a jacket.

