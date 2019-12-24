    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan Reacts To Dabangg 3's Low Collection Because Of CAA Protests: Fans Have Been Loyal To Me

      Superstar Salman Khan is least bothered about Dabangg 3 box office collection as for him the safety of his fans is more important than the money his film makes.

      In a group interview with the media, Salman said, "In such troubled times (for the film) to do well is remarkable. All the credit goes to the fans. And fans have been very loyal to me and they have gone to see the film."

      "In North India section 144 was imposed so those collections have not come. But they will go and see the film. I mean first it is their security and then comes 'Dabangg 3'. In other states we have done pretty well," added Salman.

      For the unversed, Dabangg 3 has already minted over 90 crores since its release. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

      While speaking about the Dabangg franchise, Salman also said that he's happy with the way it has shaped up over the years.

      "Because of 'Dabangg' one, came two and now three, which is one of the better films. It is bigger, larger and there is more to say in this film. Sudeep (Kichcha) is appreciated, the husband-wife bond is stronger, his back story, the innocence of how he became Chulbul Pandey. There was lot more to say in this film."

      Salman Khan To Create A New Record With Dabangg 3 Despite Its Under-performance!

      Salman also praised his protegé Saiee, who made her début with Dabangg 3 and said that he's happy that she has received positive response from the audience. The actor said, "Her innocence is something you must have liked."

      Dabangg 3 hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 23:57 [IST]
