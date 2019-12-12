    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Eid 2020 Box Office Battle: Salman Khan Reacts To Locking Horns With Akshay Kumar

      By
      |

      Eid 2020 is going to be interesting for movie-goers as both superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar will be locking horns at the box office as Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Laxmmi Bomb are scheduled to hit theatres, the same day. Earlier, Salman's Inshallah was supposed to clash with Akshay's Sooryavanshi but the film got shelved and the director of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty decided to prepone its release.

      Kamaal R Khan Attacks Salman Khan: You Harass Small-Time Actors, Abuse And Beat Girls

      Now, it's a box office battle between Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb. In his recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, when Salman was asked about the clash, he said, "Yes, and there is scope for another two-three films to come on that day. Then, the audience decides which film to spend on. Agar picture achhi lagi, they will watch it. If they don't, toh nahin dekhenge, festive date ho ya koi bhi date ho." (sic)

      salman-khan-reacts-to-locking-horns-with-akshay-kumar-radhe-vs-laxmmi-bomb

      Salman was also asked if he considers 'Eid' as his date and he said, "No, it's not, it's nobody's date, anyone is welcome to release a film on the day. It's just that my films happen to come on Eid. Actually, my last film, Bharat, released during Ramadan, three days before Eid. And now, Dabangg 3 is arriving on Christmas. I've had releases during Diwali and Republic Day too. Any festive day is a good day."

      Salman will next be seen in Dabangg 3. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Sudeep. With the third instalment of Dabangg, Salman is also launching a newbie, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, who's also a part of the film. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 12, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 12, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue