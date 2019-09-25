Salman Khan Receives DEATH THREATS On Social Media; Read Shocking Details Here!

As shocking as it might sound, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been threatened with dire cons consequences in a social media post, written on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Punjab University (Sopu), on September 16. Reportedly, the police began their inverstigation as soon as the post went viral on the internet.

Gairi Shooter posted a picture of Salman and wrote, "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court. Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs & help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry".

An IANS report quoted DCP Dharmendra Yadav as saying, "The police are on alert. We also gave proper security to the celebrity when he came here for hearing previously. An investigation has been initiated."

This is not the first time Salman has received death threats. A few months ago, gangster Laurence Bishnoi had threatened Khan of dire consequences in front of policemen.

Later, his father Salim Khan told Mid-day, "There is added security for Salman, who has, in any case, always had a good team of security personnel deployed for him. It (threat) is not much of a concern (for the family). We are only worried about his safety, and that is being taken care of." He also said that the police were doing their job well.

Coming back to the latest post, it has appeared before the actor's scheduled hearing on September 27 in the blackbuck killing case.

On the film front, the actor will be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' where he is pitted opposite Kannada superstar Sudeep. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saee.

