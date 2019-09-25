Salman Khan Receives DEATH THREATS On Social Media; Read Shocking Details Here!

As shocking as it may sound, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been threatened with dire consequences in a social media post written on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) on September 16. Reportedly, the police began their investigation as soon as the post went viral on the internet.

One Gairi Shooter posted a picture of Salman Khan and wrote, "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court. Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs & help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry". (sic)

An IANS report quoted DCP Dharmendra Yadav as saying, "The police are on alert. We also gave proper security to the celebrity when he came here for hearing previously. An investigation has been initiated."

This is not the first time that Salman Khan has received death threats. A few months ago, gangster Laurence Bishnoi had threatened the Bollywood superstar of dire consequences, and that too, in front of policemen.

Salman's father Salim Khan later told Mid-Day, "There is added security for Salman, who has, in any case, always had a good team of security personnel deployed for him. It (threat) is not much of a concern (to the family). We are only worried about his safety and that is being taken care of." He also said that the police were doing their job well.

Coming back to the latest post, it has appeared just before the actor's scheduled court hearing on September 27 in the blackbuck killing case.

On the film front, Salman Khan will be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' where he is pitted against Kannada superstar Sudeep. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar.

