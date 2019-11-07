    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan Releases Second Song of Dabangg 3 - Naina Lade And It Is So Irresistible

      It can be said that Dabangg 3 is one of the most-awaited films of 2019, and Bollywood biggie Salman Khan is leaving no stone unturned to create all the hype ahead of the film's release. After the movie's trailer was released, Salman has been releasing songs from the movie.

      A week after releasing the audio of the first song, Hud Hud Dabangg, Salman on Thursday released the second song from the soundtrack - Naina Lade.

      Sharing the audio of Naina Lade, Salman wrote, "Yeh hai hamara romantic andaaz... suniye aur maze lijiye with 'Naina Lade'.." (sic)

      Watch it here:

      Even though many of his fans are happy to hear the songs, some have expressed their disappointment as he is only releasing the audio version of the songs.

      If one goes by the poster attached with the video, it looks like the romantic song will feature Salman and Saiee Manjrekar. Sung by Javed Ali, the 5-minute song is a romantic number.

      Meanwhile, Salman Khan took a jibe at film critics during the trailer launch. "I have worked on script of this film so, I want all the critics to criticise it. This film is for the critics (laughs). If we get bashing for this film then it will be not only in Mumbai but Chennai and Bangalore and the entire country. But if people will appreciate the film then, it will also resonate in the entire country," (sic) said Salman.

      As far as the movie is concerned, Dabangg 3 will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada apart from Hindi. Directed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

      Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3 stars Arbaaz Khan and Sudeep among others.

      ALSO READ: Did Salman Khan Drop Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's Song From Dabangg 3 To Avoid Backlashes?

