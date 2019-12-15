Salman Khan Reveals ‘Dabangg 4’ Has Already Fallen Into Place

Good news for 'Dabangg' fans! Actor Salman Khan, who is all set to be back on screens as 'Chulbul Pandey' has revealed that 'Dabangg 4' has already fallen into place.

'Dabangg 3', the third instalment of the popular 'Dabangg' franchise is gearing up for its release on December 20. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the third chapter has Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Sudeep playing lead roles. While the movie is nearing its release, the 'Sultan' star has shared happy news for his fans.

"It is very difficult (to take a franchise forward). But this one has fallen in place. Even the fourth one has fallen in place. It happens sometimes, like 'Rocky' or 'Rambo' series, which falls in place. So this one has too," Salman told in a recent interview.

Salman has also revealed a gist about 'Dabangg 3'. He said 'Dabangg 3' is a semi-prequel, as it revolves around both past and present lives of Chulbul Pandey.

He said, "I came up with a thought and Arbaaz and I just kept on improvising, brainstorming. We wanted to start from the present and go in the past to track the journey of Chulbul Pandey and how his past comes in his present. It's not entirely a prequel. The whole film isn't set in the past. It's semi-prequel."

Though Salman is fond of action genre, he believes if there is no emotion in a movie, the action is mindless.

He added, "I don't think anything works better than heroism. If you have heroism in a film, it works. Heroism doesn't mean you're romancing a girl or... It means doing something for someone against all odds and you make that happen. Action doesn't make sense till the time you don't have emotions backing it. It doesn't matter you jump, punch, kick or the numbers of fighters you fight, if its emotions isn't set in the right place. The action is meaningless".

Prabhu Deva recently opened up that 'Dabangg 3' will be an all-out Salman Khan film, and it is taken in a way how people would want to see Salman on screen.

