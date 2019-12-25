Salman Khan Reveals He Was Thrown Out Of School When He Was In 4th Grade!

It is hard to imagine Salman Khan, who is fondly called the Bhai of Bollywood, getting into trouble as a kid. But Salman admits that he was very difficult to handle when he was younger, and he even got thrown out of school when he was in the fourth standard.

While talking on The Tara Sharma Show, Salman opened up on how he was as a child. He said, "As a child, (I was) difficult for my parents to handle. Very difficult, still. I am still working on that one quality." He added that this hurts him a lot because he has been extremely close to his parents.

He also talked about an incident when he was thrown out of school. "Actually, I don't know what wrong I did when I was growing up that I was thrown out of a school when I was in the fourth grade and highly recommended into another school. From there, they requested my earlier school to take me back. So then I came back and passed out from there," he said.

Salman's latest release is Dabangg 3, which hit screens on December 20. The film has not been doing very well at the box office. Some, including Salman, reason that it is because of the widespread protests in the country.

Dabangg 3 explores the younger days of Salman's cop character, Chulbul Pandey. The film is directed by Prabhudeva, and produced by Salman and his brother Arbaaz Khan. Apart from Salman, it also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, Sudeep, and debutante actress Saiee Manjrekar.

