    Salman Khan REVEALS Why He Is Still Friends With His Ex-girlfriends!

    By
    |

    Break-ups can be quite painful and it's not easy to stay friends with your former flame after the relationship goes kaput. Salman Khan is one of the few actors who is known to share a healthy equation with his ex-girlfriends. Be it Sangeeta Bijlani or Katrina Kaif, the superstar still shares a close bond with them and continues to work with them in films as well.

    Recently, at the premiere of a dance-based reality show, Salman opened up about his love life and spoke about his equation with his ex-flames.

    Salman Khan On Being Friends With His Exes

    The superstar said that he believes in maintaining friendship with his former girlfriends.

    Being Friends With Exes Is 'The Most Beautiful Feeling In The World'

    Salman said, "I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world," adding how he has no issues working with any of his former girlfriends and that he has high regards for all the women who have been a part of his life.

    Is Salman An Ideal Boyfriend?

    Holding him responsible for not being the 'ideal boyfriend', Salman had joked during the IIFA press conference in 2017 and said, "Eventually they realise that maybe I was not all that bad. You're just happy for them [exes], be supportive, wish good for them. As a friend, I am like the best friend but as a boyfriend, I am like (paused)..."

    On The Work Front

    The actor will be next seen in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3' which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and has Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep playing the main antagonist.

    Besides this film, Salman Khan is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah' where he will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
