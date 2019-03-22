Salman Khan's Reaction After Watching Bharat Trailer: It's Outstanding!
The blockbuster trio- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are teaming up together for 'Bharat' and we just cannot keep calm! A few months ago, the makers have released an impressive teaser of this film which received a thumbs up from all nooks and corner.
Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the film's trailer to hit the internet. Recently while speaking to a section of media when quizzed about any update on Bharat, the superstar revealed that he has seen the trailer.
Salman Khan Is All Praises For Bharat Trailer
When asked when the trailer of Bharat will be out, Salman replied, "I saw it yesterday (March 19, 2019). You guys will see it very soon. I think now only you will see it in sometime. It's outstanding!"
Bharat Is An Official Remake Of The Korean Film 'Ode To My Father'
Calling Bharat his most challenging film till date in terms of scale and story, Ali Abbas Zafar had told Filmfare, "I hope we can do justice to it. Everyone, from the cast and the crew is working together to bring the best film out on Eid, 2019. We're not leaving any stone unturned,"
It Was Salman Who Had Urged Ali To Make This Film
"Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I'm not good at adaptations because till the time I don't write my own stuff, I don't know whether I'll be able to direct it well."
But when they were filming for Tiger, Salman asked Ali about the film once again. "I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That's how Bharat happened," he explains. "It's a different film for both of us. Something Salman's gonna push himself hard to get right. That's exciting because the film is unexplored territory."
The Film Has A Promising Ensemble Cast
Apart from Salman Khan, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in a cameo in this film.
Bharat has been shot shot exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi , besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and is slated to release on Eid 2019.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan Contesting For Lok Sabha 2019 Elections? Superstar Reacts To The Reports