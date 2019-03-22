Salman Khan's Reaction After Watching Bharat Trailer: It's Outstanding!

Salman Khan Is All Praises For Bharat Trailer

When asked when the trailer of Bharat will be out, Salman replied, "I saw it yesterday (March 19, 2019). You guys will see it very soon. I think now only you will see it in sometime. It's outstanding!"

Bharat Is An Official Remake Of The Korean Film 'Ode To My Father'

Calling Bharat his most challenging film till date in terms of scale and story, Ali Abbas Zafar had told Filmfare, "I hope we can do justice to it. Everyone, from the cast and the crew is working together to bring the best film out on Eid, 2019. We're not leaving any stone unturned,"

It Was Salman Who Had Urged Ali To Make This Film

"Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I'm not good at adaptations because till the time I don't write my own stuff, I don't know whether I'll be able to direct it well."

But when they were filming for Tiger, Salman asked Ali about the film once again. "I shared what I had in mind and why I wanted Bharat as the title. He said it worked for him. That's how Bharat happened," he explains. "It's a different film for both of us. Something Salman's gonna push himself hard to get right. That's exciting because the film is unexplored territory."

The Film Has A Promising Ensemble Cast

Apart from Salman Khan, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in a cameo in this film.