    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dabangg 3 Unique Musical Swagat: Salman Khan's Yet Another Surprise For Fans

      By
      |

      Get ready for a unique musical Swagat as Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey launches the iconic 'Hud Hud' title track from Dabangg 3. After a great response to the trailer, makers of Dabangg 3 are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the excitement around the film stays constant.

      In one of a kind strategy, for the first time, the audio of the title track is launched 50 days prior to the release of the film. Following this, Chulbul Pandey will treat his fans to music from the film, every three days.

      salman-khan-s-yet-another-surprise-for-his-fans

      Salman Khan's films have always had songs that are eccentric and loved by people, regardless of age. This time is no different as the superstar brings back the iconic 'Hud Hud Dabangg' title track for fans and at the same time, Chulbul Panday is marking the countdown to the movie with only 50 days remaining. The music will be released by music partner T-Series, across platforms.

      The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, this year.

      The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep in key roles.

      Read more about: salman khan dabangg 3
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue