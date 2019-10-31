Dabangg 3 Unique Musical Swagat: Salman Khan's Yet Another Surprise For Fans

Get ready for a unique musical Swagat as Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey launches the iconic 'Hud Hud' title track from Dabangg 3. After a great response to the trailer, makers of Dabangg 3 are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the excitement around the film stays constant.

In one of a kind strategy, for the first time, the audio of the title track is launched 50 days prior to the release of the film. Following this, Chulbul Pandey will treat his fans to music from the film, every three days.

Salman Khan's films have always had songs that are eccentric and loved by people, regardless of age. This time is no different as the superstar brings back the iconic 'Hud Hud Dabangg' title track for fans and at the same time, Chulbul Panday is marking the countdown to the movie with only 50 days remaining. The music will be released by music partner T-Series, across platforms.

The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, this year.

The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep in key roles.