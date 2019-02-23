IT'S OFFICIAL: Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Team Up After 19 Years For A Love Story!

The Subject Is Close To SLB's Heart

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "He had discussed the idea with Salman before the release of his last directorial, Padmaavat. Salman is equally excited to collaborate with him."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Decided To Green-lit His Film With Salman First

The source further added, "Sanjay has been working on three scripts simultaneously and was in talks with several big actors. He has finally decided to go ahead with this one which will be spearheaded by Salman."

Here Comes The Official Announcement

Prerna Singh who is the CEO of Bhansali Productions confirmed the news and said, "Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of story-telling."

Who Will Play Salman's Love Interest?

"The other members of the cast will be signed soon. The female lead will be an A-lister and they are looking at a 2020 release," the source further added.