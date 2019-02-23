IT'S OFFICIAL: Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Team Up After 19 Years For A Love Story!
After weaving magic on-screen with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' almost two decades ago, Salman Khan is all set to reunite with maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a love story. After collaborating with Ranveer Singh in his last three films, 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat', this time, the director has chose to work with 'Bharat' actor instead.
Reportedly, Bhansali will be presenting Salman in an altogether new avatar. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "Both of them have been looking to team up on a film for a while now. Everything has now fallen into place."
The Subject Is Close To SLB's Heart
A source told Mumbai Mirror, "He had discussed the idea with Salman before the release of his last directorial, Padmaavat. Salman is equally excited to collaborate with him."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Decided To Green-lit His Film With Salman First
The source further added, "Sanjay has been working on three scripts simultaneously and was in talks with several big actors. He has finally decided to go ahead with this one which will be spearheaded by Salman."
Here Comes The Official Announcement
Prerna Singh who is the CEO of Bhansali Productions confirmed the news and said, "Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of story-telling."
Who Will Play Salman's Love Interest?
"The other members of the cast will be signed soon. The female lead will be an A-lister and they are looking at a 2020 release," the source further added.
The yet-to-be-titled film is slated to go on floors in the second half of the year.
