Salman Khan: I'm Very Happy That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is Married To Abhishek; He's A Great Guy

When Salman Wished Only Happiness To Aishwarya

In an interview with India TV, Salman Khan had talked about Aishwarya's married life and was quoted as saying, "I am very happy she is married to Abhishek. He is a great guy from a good family. The best thing I can want for her is that she leads a happy life."

Salman Had Also Talked About Katrina In The Same Interview..

In the same interview, Salman has talked about his relationship with Katrina Kaif as well and had said ""There are so many other problems affecting people in the country, why is Salman-Katrina relationship national news?"

He Had Further Added..

"I am not giving any clarifications; the media can write whatever it wants. It is my personal life, if people want to know, they will have to wait and watch."

Salman On His Cold War With SRK

Salman Khan, who shared cold vibes with Shahrukh in the past, had said that he has so much respect for Shahrukh Khan but also admitted that some problems had cropped up between them.

Salman On SRK

"I have a lot of respect for Shahrukh as an actor. We shared some good times playing brothers in Karan Arjun. There is no clash between us, but some misunderstandings crop up time and again."

Salman On His Blackbuck Controversy

"There is no case against me. The first post-mortem report of the animals did not show that they were killed by bullets. It is only said in the second report.

I have been fighting the case for 11 years and till date have to take Jodhpur Court's permission before travelling anywhere," had said Salman in this 2010 interview.

Salman On His ‘Hit & Run’ Case

Speaking of the same, he had said, "Each time I pass that spot, it hurts me. It's the worst thing that could have ever happened. My driver Ashok was at the wheel when the car skidded while taking a turn. The case is still in court, let's see what happens."

Cut To Present

Salman has just kick-started the shooting of his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 and has already shot the major portions of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film also casts Katrina Kaif in the lead role and is slated to hit the theatres during Eid.