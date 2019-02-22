Salman Khan: I Only Launch Deserving People, Not Anybody

Over the years, Salman Khan has become something of a godfather for industry newcomers but the superstar, who is now introducing Mohnish Bahl's daughter Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook, says he gives chance only to deserving candidates.

The actor has launched Sunil Shetty's daughter Athiya, Aditya' Pancholi's son Suraj, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in recent years. "I launch deserving candidates, not anybody," Salman said at the trailer launch of "Notebook", which he has produced.

"She (Pranutan) did a screen test and she is on. She is amazing in the film. She is so good with her lines. He (Zaheer) was unable to get the right dance step. He rehearsed for five hours and next day he got it right. He is hard working."

Zaheer said he is nervous about his debut but is confident that he has done a good job.

"It hit me today morning that the world is going to see my work, they will get to see how good or bad I am. It is nerve wrecking. I personally feel I did a good job," he added.

The film, directed by National Award-winning director Nitin Kakkar, releases on March 29. Salman said he and Mohnish used to frequent the same gym in his initial days and it was the latter who used to pay the bill.

"One day while I was working out, Mohnish came and told me how he is tired of working round-the-clock. He had said that it was too tiring for him and that he wishes that god gives him a break. Next week his film 'Teri Baahon Mein' released and God did listen to him, and gave him the longest break of his life," Salman said.

Kangana Ranaut Caught Riding A Fake Horse; Gets Trolled Mercilessly

The superstar revealed he had suggested Mohnish's name for playing the negative role in 1989 blockbuster Maine Pyaar Kiya.

"The first person to sign me was Raj Babu (Raj Kumar Barjatya), he passed away yesterday, god bless his soul. So I went and met Raj Babu, they signed me for the film. The film had a negative lead, so I suggested that he should try Mohnish Bahl.

"Raj Babu was apprehensive to offer Mohnish a negative role as he was Nutan ji's son. I then went to meet Nutan ji and she convinced Raj Babu that Mohnish could do it," Salman said.

Credits - PTI