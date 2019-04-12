Salman Khan Says He Sent His Fans Into DEPRESSION; Says He's A Mediocre Actor Unlike Shahrukh Khan

Does Salman Feel He's A Bigger Star Than SRK & Aamir?

Salman says, "Not really. By the grace of God, the films that I'm choosing have done well. But it is not as if Aamir or Shahrukh are choosing bad or worse films. There are times when the movies I've chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven't worked. And then one film works and you're back."

Salman Is All Praises For SRK & Aamir

"SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back. Actually, tension toh mera hai. Aamir and SRK know their craft. I've heard people saying they're not so sure about me (laughs)," said Salman.

Salman Calls Himself A 'Mediocre' Actor

Salman Khan further added, "My thing is that I'm surviving on mediocre talent and luck. Actually, I don't know what I'm surviving on, but I'm surviving. Mere ups and downs toh hote rahenge. By the grace of God, hamari fan following itni tagdi hai. There's also Akki, Hrithik and Ajay.

Salman On Varun, Tiger & Ranveer

"Then, there are the new boys - Tiger (Shroff), Ranveer (Singh) and Varun (Dhawan). Everyone is so good that all of us will also have to, you know, be on our toes," further added Salman.

When Salman Sent His Fans Into Depression

Speaking of Tubelight failure, Salman Khan said, "We thought that Tubelight will be a beautiful film, after our much-appreciated superhit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). But for an Eid release, the public wanted to see something happy. In Tubelight, they all cried. They were like, ‘What the hell! Eid kharaab kar diya!"

Salman: Even My ‘Flops’ Notch Numbers

Salman said, "They went into depression. Today, when the film comes on digital and satellite, people love it and wonder why it didn't work. It did a business of over Rs 110 crores in the domestic market alone.

So, even my ‘flops' notch numbers. Bahuton ki filmein utni bhi nahin chali. So, I'm fortunate that itni badi hit film bhi flop maani jaati hai. I'm grateful for the blessings."

Salman Also Asserted That He Will Always Make Clean Films

Salman said, "One thing is clear in my mind. I just want to make clean, entertaining films. So, instead of ones and twos coming in to watch movies, I'd rather want our banner to have films where people know they will have the naughtiness, humour, action and romance, but all of us can watch them together.

That's what I want to keep it to. Aur agar koi picture ‘A' rated hogi, then it will be because of action. I'm not for kissing and nudity in films at all."