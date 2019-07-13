Is Salman Khan SCARED Of Losing His Stardom? Here's What The Superstar Has To Say!

When it comes to stardom, the three Khans - Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir have ruled the film industry for a long time. The three superstars have commendable work to their credit and enjoy a massive fan-following.

However, since the last few years, there is a lot of new talent joining the film industry and their films too have worked well at the box office. On the other hand, the Khans' last few releases have disappointed the audience. So, are fans finally moving past their obsession with the three Khans?

Recently in an interview with Filmfare, Salman opened up about the fear of losing his stardom. Here's what he had to say.

Salman On If The Fear Of Losing Stardom Bothers Him "Stardom will fade eventually. It's a huge task to keep it going for such a long time," the 'Bharat' actor told the magazine. Salman Admits That It's A Struggle To Maintain The Stardom He said, "I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay...we're the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time. We'll try our best to keep it going for another few years." We Hope This Day Never Arrives! Salman further added, "Just like in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to ten percent. But it hasn't started yet." Salman's Upcoming Releases The superstar will be next seen in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3' opposite Sonakshi Sinha. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep plays the main antagonist in the film. Besides this, Salman will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

Cancer Free Nafisa Ali Wants To Work With Salman Khan Because Of This Reason!