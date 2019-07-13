English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is Salman Khan SCARED Of Losing His Stardom? Here's What The Superstar Has To Say!

    By
    |

    When it comes to stardom, the three Khans - Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir have ruled the film industry for a long time. The three superstars have commendable work to their credit and enjoy a massive fan-following.

    However, since the last few years, there is a lot of new talent joining the film industry and their films too have worked well at the box office. On the other hand, the Khans' last few releases have disappointed the audience. So, are fans finally moving past their obsession with the three Khans?

    Recently in an interview with Filmfare, Salman opened up about the fear of losing his stardom. Here's what he had to say.

    Salman On If The Fear Of Losing Stardom Bothers Him

    "Stardom will fade eventually. It's a huge task to keep it going for such a long time," the 'Bharat' actor told the magazine.

    Salman Admits That It's A Struggle To Maintain The Stardom

    He said, "I guess Shah Rukh, Aamir, Akki, Ajay...we're the only ones who have been able to pull it off for such a long time. We'll try our best to keep it going for another few years."

    We Hope This Day Never Arrives!

    Salman further added, "Just like in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to ten percent. But it hasn't started yet."

    Salman's Upcoming Releases

    The superstar will be next seen in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3' opposite Sonakshi Sinha. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep plays the main antagonist in the film.

    Besides this, Salman will also be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

    Cancer Free Nafisa Ali Wants To Work With Salman Khan Because Of This Reason!

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue