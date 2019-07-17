Salman Khan Shares Video Of Specially-abled Fan Sketching His Portrait With Her Feet!

We all know that Salman Khan enjoys a huge fan-following. When it comes to interacting with them, the actor has always been supportive and never fails to acknowledge their efforts and thank them for all the love.

Recently, the superstar took to his Twitter page to share a video of a differently-abled girl sketching him with her feet. One can hear the song 'Teri Chunariya' from 'Hello Brother' being played in the background.

He captioned the video as, "God bless... can't reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!!."

Check out the video right here.

God bless... can’t reciprocate the love but prayers and much love !!! pic.twitter.com/lL5wmfVg7a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 16, 2019

Well, we must say, the video is quite heart-warming. What do you folks think of it?

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3'. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and has Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep playing the main antagonist. Arbaaz Khan, who is producing the film, revealed that the film's shooting is 60 percent complete and will be wrapped up by September end.

Rumours are also rife that Mahesh Manjarekar's daughter Saiee, will be playing Salman's love interest from his college days in the film that is touted to be a prequel to the earlier films. A source was quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "She plays Salman's love interest and her role is primarily in the prequel. However, life comes full circle as the character has relevance to the conflict Chulbul is battling in the present."

The report also stated that Saiee has shot for major portions of her role including a song alongside Salman.

Besides this movie, the actor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah where he is pairing up with Alia Bhatt for the first time.

VIRAL! Salman Khan's Bottle Cap Challenge Comes With A Twist; See Video Here