Salman Khan Showers Praises On Alia Bhatt: She Is A Godown Of Talent

Nothing Has Changed Between Salman-SLB Over The Years

Salman said that though he is reuniting with Bhansali after a long gap, nothing has changed about their bond. The actor was quoted as saying, "Whenever he and I meet, there is this connect it's just not an actor-director relationship. Just because he was working with other actors, it didn't have to hamper or spoil our equation."

Salman Calls Inshallah 'A Very Sweet Love Story'

He further added, "I work with other directors too, so should he. Now, we will be collaborating on this very sweet love story."

The Superstar Is All Praises For Alia Bhatt

"See how she's turned it around, from a student to now, it's beautiful! And no one can take credit for her growth except Alia herself! Jo bhi bole humne usse banaya hai is not to be believed. It's Alia who has honed her talent," the actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

Salman Says Alia Is A Godown Of Talent

Salman even said that while Alia is a godown of talent, he has no talent. "A godown of talent will be meeting with a bundle of talent....actually there's no talent here," said Salman to the daily.

Alia Is Thrilled To Work With Salman

The actress in an earlier interview had said, "I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination is possible. It will be an intriguing journey and Salman is genuinely warm and kind. They are a magical duo together and I am blessed to be in it."