    Salman Khan Showers Praises On Alia Bhatt: She Is A Godown Of Talent

    Salman Khan gives EPIC reaction on Alia Bhatt

    Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have always weaved magic on the big whenever they have teamed up for films. After almost two decades, the actor-filmmaker duo are working together on Bhansali's next love story titled 'Inshallah'. What makes the project even more interesting is the fact that Salman would be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time. The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Bharat' co-starring Katrina Kaif.

    Recently the actor in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, opened up about his equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also about his co-star Alia. Here's what she had to say-

    Nothing Has Changed Between Salman-SLB Over The Years

    Salman said that though he is reuniting with Bhansali after a long gap, nothing has changed about their bond. The actor was quoted as saying, "Whenever he and I meet, there is this connect it's just not an actor-director relationship. Just because he was working with other actors, it didn't have to hamper or spoil our equation."

    Salman Calls Inshallah 'A Very Sweet Love Story'

    He further added, "I work with other directors too, so should he. Now, we will be collaborating on this very sweet love story."

    The Superstar Is All Praises For Alia Bhatt

    "See how she's turned it around, from a student to now, it's beautiful! And no one can take credit for her growth except Alia herself! Jo bhi bole humne usse banaya hai is not to be believed. It's Alia who has honed her talent," the actor was quoted as saying by the tabloid.

    Salman Says Alia Is A Godown Of Talent

    Salman even said that while Alia is a godown of talent, he has no talent. "A godown of talent will be meeting with a bundle of talent....actually there's no talent here," said Salman to the daily.

    Alia Is Thrilled To Work With Salman

    The actress in an earlier interview had said, "I am thrilled to be working with Salman. Even I never thought this combination is possible. It will be an intriguing journey and Salman is genuinely warm and kind. They are a magical duo together and I am blessed to be in it."

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019
