Salman Khan Slammed For Smoking In Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations; Video Goes Viral

When it comes to sharing photos or videos on social media, celebrities have always been under severe analysis by the public. In one such incident, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was caught in a controversy.

A video of the actor is making rounds on social media, in which he can been seen smoking a cigarette along with filmmaker Atul Agnihotri.

Apparently, the said video was taken during a Ganpati utsav hosted by his sister Arpita. Salman's enthusiastic participation in his sister's Ganesh day celebrations was widely appreciated by his fans. A video of the actor dancing his heart out during the celebrations also made rounds on social media. It is being said that the actor took a break from dancing and went to a separate location to have a smoke while the celebrations were being held.

Reports suggest that the video was taken right when the family and friends went to immerse Ganpati. Some fans commented on the video by saying, "Brother, be ashamed."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3's shooting process is going on in Mumbai. After shooting wrapped up in Jaipur, the crew came to Mumbai to carry on with the second schedule of the shoot.

The actor made headlines on Saturday after he ditched luxury cars and took a bicycle ride to reach the sets. He posted a video of himself taking a bicycle ride and captioned it, "Mumbai city in d rains . . Off to the location to shoot for #dabangg3." (sic)

Earlier, the actor received much attention after he held a meeting with the producers of Dabangg 3 to discuss plans in order to avoid photos being leaked online. The actor requested a raise in security personnel and also imposed a ban on cellphones on the sets.