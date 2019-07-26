Amid Kabir Singh Controversy, Salman Khan SLAMS Critics: Some Will Give My Films Minus Ratings

Salman Doesn't Care About About Reviews

Salman says, "It doesn't matter what's being said about my films. Some will accord it 5 stars. Some will give it minus ratings. Critics can write what they want. But don't be irresponsible. Don't make fun of someone's work."

Salman Wants The Audience To Decide The Fate Of Any Film

"Let the audience decide. Let the fans go to the theatres at least. Even if 15 per cent of the audience relies on their reviews, the business gets affected by that much percentage. Maine Pyaar Kiya was made in one crore and eleven lakhs.

It was a big budget film at that point. Today the smallest film is made in a budget of at least 25 to 30 crores. You need to recover that."

Does Salman Bother About Stardom?

Salman says stardom will fade eventually as it's a huge task to keep it going for a long time. "I guess Shahrukh, Aamir, Akki and Ajay... we're the only ones who've been able to pull it off for such a long time.

We'll try our best to keep it going for another few years. Then like in the case of all superstars, the box-office collection will come down to eight to 10 per cent. But it hasn't started yet."

Salman On Ageing & If He Finds It Scary..

While admitting that ageing is indeed scary, Salman Khan says he needs to work harder.

"You've got to give your best. You can't be as undisciplined as you were earlier. You've got to get accustomed to the boring discipline, which is not fun. I don't see Anil Kapoor or Amitabh Bachchan as old. They're happening."

"I saw Sanju (Dutt) recently. He's lost weight and was looking ripped. Each one of us is suffering from some physical problem. Someone has a knee problem; someone's shoulder's giving trouble, someone's neck. Sab installments mein uthte honge subhe ko. But we're at it," concluded Salman.

On the work front, Salman will be next seen in Dabangg 3.