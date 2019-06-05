SHOCKING VIDEO! Salman Khan SLAPS A Bodyguard For Being Rough To A Kid; Fans BLAST The Superstar

Fans Are Utterly Miffed With Salman

@Chotimirchi: "Seriously "being human" this man needs to be in jail for all the crimes committed including hitting the security."

@arih_kumar: "Why slap he has not done deliberately he was doing his job and it happened by mistake."

@flowerpri2020: "He could have just talked to him.😒 why slap him."

Netizens Call Salman’s Act ‘Wrong’

@Nituvirk: "Slapping a grown man in front of kids and adults?! Absolutely wrong."

@rahulsh24; "This is not the way to deal he's doing his job it's very difficult to handle fans..."

Even Salman’s Own Fans Criticize The Superstar For Slapping The Bodyguard

@himani_1212: "I love Salman but I don't agree with what he did. There was absolutely no need to get physically abusive with the guard. He could have just told him to be careful and apologise to the kid. Hitting him was the not solution. Salman should be more responsible and not treat other human beings like this that is what "Being Human" is."

Here’s What Another Fan Wrote..

@ayushi.joshi_: "I'm a very big Salman Khan fan...but this act by him could not be supported...this act of Salman can actually ruin the life of that man & his career...if Salman thinks that it is a very bad thing to mishandle a child which is indeed but if not deliberately.. Salman actually should be left without security for just a week & than see how he handles his crazy fans without these people."

And.. The Slamming Continued..

@hack_rade: "hundreds of people around . He cannot judge everyone behind him to be a child or a lady . He was doing his job. Ashamed of this act. A warning could've done the job but slapping infront of everyone is way too wrong , harsh and shameful."

@khushboo.2000: "Shameful!!! There are other ways also .it's just shameful to slap that man who is protecting you."