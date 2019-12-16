    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan: ‘Sometimes I Watch My Earlier Work And Cringe At It’

      Even superstars have moments where they look back at their earlier selves or works and wonder 'why?' Salman Khan, although one of the most successful in the Hindi film industry, has looked back at some of his earlier work and cringed at it.

      Salman: ‘Sometimes I Watch My Earlier Work And Cringe’

      Talking to Miss Malini, Salman said, "Sometimes when I do watch the earlier work either I cringe on it, or I say to myself that this was good and why am I not doing this kind of stuff more."

      He continued, "Sometimes I do cringe at my own work and it is a good sign. Every last film of mine I watch I say, 'What rubbish was that' because only then can you grow and work harder. If you're very impressed with yourself and say yaar kya kaam kar diya (wow, what an amazing job) then how is that a good thing. You cannot be praising yourself, other people have to praise you and after a while, you are supposed to stop listening to those praises. You cannot get carried away by the praises."

      The Bhai of Bollywood is gearing up for the release of his next film, the third installment to his popular franchise, Dabangg. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva, and it will take us through the earlier years of Salman's cop character, Chulbul Pandey. The film will also mark the debut of newbie Saiee Manjrekar, whose character will romance young Chulbul. Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and south star Sudeep. It is set to hit theatres on December 20.

      Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 21:48 [IST]
