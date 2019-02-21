English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Dabangg 3 To Go On Floors On THIS Date!

    By
    |

    Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to go on the floors pretty soon as filmmaker Arbaaz Khan confirmed that the crew has successfully scouted for the locations and the movie will go on the floors on April 3, 2019, and the first scene will be shot in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. That's such an exciting news right there, folks!

    Here's What Arbaaz Khan Had To Say...

    "We start shooting in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later move to Wai and Mumbai," he said to Mumbai Mirror.

    A Song In Jaipur Is Being Planned!

    "The team has also conducted a recce in Jaipur recently where a song was being planned, but a final call on that sequence is yet to be taken," said a source.

    The Preparation Will Begin Soon

    "Director Prabhudheva is currently busy with Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in London. Once he returns to India in mid-March, the Dabangg 3 team will begin prep for the shoot."

    Kareena Kapoor In A Special Number

    Kareena Kapoor is all set to return in Dabangg 3 in a special number and as per reports, the song would be extremely hot and sizzling. Fans have still not gotten over Fevicol Se and we wonder how much hotness they can handle in the new song.

    Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani To Have A Special Role?

    Reports are doing the rounds that Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani will also have a special role in Dabangg 3 and the Khans want to send a message across to Malaika Arora through it.

    Dabangg 3

    Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 was in the pipeline for a long period of time and we're glad that the movie will soon go on the floors in April. We're sure that just like its prequels, Dabangg 3 will also end up being a blockbuster hit at the box office.

    Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue