Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha Starrer Dabangg 3 To Go On Floors On THIS Date!

Here's What Arbaaz Khan Had To Say...

"We start shooting in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later move to Wai and Mumbai," he said to Mumbai Mirror.

A Song In Jaipur Is Being Planned!

"The team has also conducted a recce in Jaipur recently where a song was being planned, but a final call on that sequence is yet to be taken," said a source.

The Preparation Will Begin Soon

"Director Prabhudheva is currently busy with Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in London. Once he returns to India in mid-March, the Dabangg 3 team will begin prep for the shoot."

Kareena Kapoor In A Special Number

Kareena Kapoor is all set to return in Dabangg 3 in a special number and as per reports, the song would be extremely hot and sizzling. Fans have still not gotten over Fevicol Se and we wonder how much hotness they can handle in the new song.

Arbaaz Khan's Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani To Have A Special Role?

Reports are doing the rounds that Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani will also have a special role in Dabangg 3 and the Khans want to send a message across to Malaika Arora through it.

Dabangg 3

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's Dabangg 3 was in the pipeline for a long period of time and we're glad that the movie will soon go on the floors in April. We're sure that just like its prequels, Dabangg 3 will also end up being a blockbuster hit at the box office.