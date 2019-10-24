Salman Khan Takes A Sharp Jibe At Film Critics During 'Dabangg 3' Trailer Launch

Salman Khan's films have mostly never won the appreciation of critics, and the superstar seems hardly bothered about the same. In fact, during the Dabangg 3 trailer launch, which was held recently, he went as far as taking a dig at film critics.

"I have worked on script of this film so, I want all the critics to criticise it. This film is for the critics (laughs). If we get bashing for this film then it will be not only in Mumbai but Chennai and Bangalore and the entire country. But if people will appreciate the film then, it will also resonate in the entire country," (sic) said Salman.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is playing the female lead, was also present at the event. She said, "Films which get bashing from critics becomes super duper hit at box office."(sic)

About the movie, Salman said, "I am really excited for this film and I am eagerly waiting for its release on 20th December. We have worked hard for this film as compared to "Tiger Zinda Hai" and my previous other films. We have worked 10 times harder in terms of story, production, direction, action, songs and the whole creative journey, so there has been a lot of work that has gone while making this film." (sic)

Many of the cast members from the film were present at the event. Debutante Saiee Manjrekar, who is the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, film's director Prabhudeva, and producers Arbaaz Khan, Bhushan Kumar and Nikhil Dwivedi were seen.

Dabangg 3 will release in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada apart from Hindi on December 20, 2019. Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3 stars Arbaaz Khan and Sudeep in key roles. So, are you excited for Dabangg 3? Let us know in the comments below.

