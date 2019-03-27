OUCH! Salman Khan TAKES A SHARP DIG At Shahrukh Khan's Box Office Failures & Mocks At His Fans

Salman Mocks At SRK's Fans

"I really appreciate the fans that go to the cinema and watch the movies; those are the fans that I really, really like. The ones who watch it on Torrent and Pirated DVDs, they're not my fans; they're Shahrukh Khan's fans," said Salman.

Did Salman Take A Dig At SRK's Failure?

Salman and Shahrukh share a very warm equation. However it seems, owing to Zero's failure at box office, Salman took a major dig at SRK's fans.

Salman Chose Katrina Over Other Actresses

At the same event, when Salman Khan was asked his favourite heroine, he took the name of his ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. For the unversed, Salman will be next seen with Katrina in Bharat.

Salman On Awards

When asked about awards, Salman Khan said, "I don't accept any awards. Audience's love is my award and my reward".

Salman, On The Work Front

Apart from Bharat, Salman will be next seen in Dabangg 3 and Inshallah. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Inshallah, which also casts Alia Bhatt, is likely to hit the screens during Eid weekend in 2020.