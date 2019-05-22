Salman Khan TAKES A SHARP JIBE At Priyanka Chopra For Choosing Wedding With Nick Jonas Over Bharat
It seems Salman Khan is not done with Priyanka Chopra yet. Otherwise, how would you justify his constant digs at Priyanka Chopra, while promoting Bharat? It's been months since Priyanka walked out of the project and Katrina Kaif stepped in her shoes but Salman is no mood to let bygones be bygones. In his latest interview with Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan took yet another jibe at Priyanka for choosing Nick Jonas and wedding over Bharat and his digs sound more like insults!
Salman Thanks Priyanka For Leaving Bharat
"Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?"
Salman Feels 'Wedding' Was Not The Reason Why Priyanka Opted Out Of Bharat
Salman says, "She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won't be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn't sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding."
Salman Reveals Priyanka Didn't Contact Him Again
When asked if Priyanka was in touch with him, Salman said, "No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn't call me. Now, if she had some genuine problem then it's alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good."
Salman Take A Sharp Jibe At Priyanka
Salman, who's known for speaking his mind, took a sharp dig at Priyanka and said, "While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film."
Will Salman Work With Priyanka Again?
When asked about the same, Salman was quick to reply, "I would definitely work with her in the future. If she gets me a meaty role, why wouldn't I work with her? I just need to love the story."
